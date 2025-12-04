Percy Jackson And The Olympians Season 2 Review: A Faithful But Flat Adaptation

Rick Riordan's beloved series "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" is back on the small screen, with characters a little bit older and wiser (and in the case of Percy himself, quite a bit taller) than they were in the first season. The series gives Riordan's sprawling narrative more space to breathe than we would see in a film adaptation, although it does still feel as though it's leaping from plot point to plot point occasionally. The flaws that plagued the first season — inconsistent performances, dodgy CGI — still run rampant here, but there's an appreciation of the source material that will keep devoted fans of the "Percy Jackson" book series on board.

It's the end of the school year for Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell), and the vibes are most decidedly off. After the chaos of their quest from the first season, Percy has been separated from his best friends, the satyr Grover (Aryan Simhadri) and Annabeth Chase (Leah Sava Jeffries), a daughter of Athena. (It's hard for them to contact each other since monsters can track cell phones, which is very convenient from a plot perspective.) Over the course of the school year, Percy's wildcard mom has informally adopted the cyclops Tyson (Daniel Diemer), putting Percy in the reluctant position of taking care of the well-intentioned but extremely clumsy behemoth. And oh yeah, Hermes' son Luke (Charlie Bushnell) is still out and about, causing trouble wherever he goes. When Camp Half-Blood becomes suddenly vulnerable, Percy will have to embark on yet another quest, this time to recover the Golden Fleece and track down the missing Grover. But from a Percy-Annabeth friendship perspective, things are about to get complicated.