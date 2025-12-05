Pluribus Episode 6 Sets Up The Show's Funniest Cameo With A Truly Terrifying Opening

Contains spoilers for "Pluribus" Episode 6 — "HDP"

"Pluribus" Episode 5, "Got Milk," ended on the series' biggest cliffhanger yet, with Carol (Rhea Seehorn) screaming at the sight of something left unseen at the food packaging plant. With Apple TV releasing Episode 5 two days early ahead of Thanksgiving, it's been an even longer wait than usual to find out what exactly made her scream. The intense opening scene of Episode 6, "HDP," finally confirms that all the viewers who predicted a "Soylent Green" twist were right.

After running out of the plant, Carol goes back in with her video camera turned out, revealing that the objects lining its shelves are freeze-dried human body parts and that these parts are used in the hive mind's "milk" drink. Given the hive mind has expressed a preference for vegetarianism — and that Episode 4 seemingly proved them to be incapable of lying — finding out they've been engaging in cannibalism all this time leaves Carol reasonably terrified.

Carol goes to Las Vegas to reveal this horrific secret in person with fellow survivor Koumba (Samba Schutte) — but, to her surprise, it wasn't a secret to Koumba, who already knew all about the hive mind's cannibalism and is only mildly perturbed by it. "It is troubling," is the strongest emotional reaction he has on the subject. Turns out Koumba got the full explanation of why the hive mind needs human flesh from one of its formerly-famous members: John Cena.