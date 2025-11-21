We Need To Talk About Pluribus Episodes 3 And 4

Contains spoilers for "Pluribus" Season 1

The first two episodes of "Pluribus" cemented its status as one of 2025's must-watch shows. And, just like how Looper broke down everything noteworthy in the first two "Pluribus" episodes, we've done it again for Episode 3 and Episode 4. We're in the fun and games portion of the show now, so check out our video above to see everything you might've missed.

Episode 3 largely shows just how far the hive mind that has overtaken humanity is willing to go to please Carol (Rhea Seehorn) as one of the remaining few "normal" people left. She sarcastically asks for a hand grenade, and Zosia (Karolina Wydra) happily obliges. Carol, being a rational person capable of understanding hyperbole, doesn't believe it's a live grenade — until it goes off, injuring Zosia in the process. In the hospital later, another member of the hive mind lets her know Zosia is okay, but Carol, wanting to know more, asks if they would give her a nuclear bomb if she asked. And, astonishingly, they would.

We know that one of the ways "Pluribus" can't end is with a big bomb somehow destroying a central consciousness and setting everything right. But, apparently, even though the hive mind accumulated all of humanity's knowledge, it didn't learn anything about sarcasm. It will also do anything to please Carol, which could be its undoing. If the hive mind had a "Star Trek"-style prime directive, as it were, it would probably be to continue spreading itself, so Carol can't just ask it to go away. But Episode 4 does offer Carol a little hope...