Why Connie Britton Left Nashville

Connie Britton has been an integral part of every TV show where she plays a series regular — such as Nikki Faber in "Spin City" or Tami Taylor in "Friday Night Lights" — and that couldn't be truer for ABC's long-running "Nashville." In the musical drama, she portrays the beloved Rayna James, Queen of Country, for five seasons from 2012 to 2017. In the end, as she told The Hollywood Reporter in a 2017 interview, it was her decision to leave the show behind. Although she didn't really go into detail about what her reasons for leaving were, one of the major factors was timing.

"What was really important to me was that it felt like the right time. There were a lot of different factors that played into it; it was a cumulative thing," she said in the interview. "For me, it felt like the timing was important and my number one priority was the show and making sure that it was done in the right way."

That meant honoring and staying true to the character in her goodbye as well as making sure that her departure naturally fit into the show's world and primary storylines. It was a tough choice to make, but the only plausible way to write her character out was to make her die. So, in Season 5's Episode 9, "If Tomorrow Never Comes," Rayna dies due to complications from the injuries she suffered in a car crash.