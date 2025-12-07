10 Worst Casting Choices In DC Comics Movies, Ranked

A lot of people have a lot of opinions when it comes to casting existing characters in live action films. Daniel Radcliffe's eye color has long been cited as an annoying discrepancy between the "Harry Potter" books and films, and that is literally just about eye color. Even though actors are far from the most foundational part of a film, they are often the element that can make or break the success of a project. Bad acting stands out like a sore thumb, and often it comes more from an actor being cast in the wrong role as opposed to the actual talent of the actor (though there are definitely some bad actors out there in Hollywood).

Some of the most disastrous film castings of all time have come from live-action adaptations of DC Comics characters. Frankly, DC characters have suffered way more from bad casting than characters from Marvel (though Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner as Daredevil and Elektra were pretty bad). There are more than ten poor choices that could be discussed, but the following ten castings from various DC Cinematic Universe (DCCU) movies have proven to be the worst of the worst. Comic characters have decades of reinventions and canon from which to draw when casting live-action portrayals, and that's probably a big part of why bad DC Comics casting feels egregious; especially to fans.