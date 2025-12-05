10 Best '90s Christmas Movies, Ranked

"I'll Be Home For Christmas" is the most overtly '90s entry in this list. Everything about it — from lead Jonathan Taylor Thomas at the height of his fame, to the fashions on display, to its soundtrack — will send folks who grew up during that era into a state of pure nostalgic nirvana. It didn't do particularly well with critics, yet (like many other Christmas movies that got bashed in reviews) it became a holiday favorite. To this day, it's an essential Christmas viewing experience for those who have a soft spot for that 1990s aesthetic.

Jake Wilkinson (Taylor Thomas) is a California-based college student who has no plans to return to Larchmont, New York for the holidays. He even trades in the airplane tickets his father (Gary Cole) sent him for a couple of seats to Cabo San Lucas. When Mr. Wilkinson learns about his son's choice, he decides to butter him up — if Jake can make it to home before Christmas Eve dinner, he'll hand over the keys to the vintage Porsche Jake has been yearning for. Even though Jake is firmly estranged from his dad, he really wants that car.

Unfortunately, a prank gone wrong leaves him stuck in a Santa Claus suit with no way to contact his girlfriend (Jessica Biel) and no money to make his way home. Jake's going to have to get creative if he wants to own the car of his dreams — but might he find something more important along the way? Sure, it's a tad predictable, but that doesn't make it any less heartwarming.