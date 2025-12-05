10 Best '90s Christmas Movies, Ranked
It's time to haul out the holly and ring some bells; Christmastime has arrived once again. And what better way to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year than by popping on some classics to watch while you trim the tree or wrap presents? If you have young people in your life who have never seen these outings, it might be fun to spend an afternoon showing them some heartwarming '90s favorites. Or you might want to bundle up with some hot cocoa and cookies and enjoy yourself a little movie marathon during a snow day.
Which '90s' Christmas movies are the best of the best? The list below uses a combination of Rotten Tomatoes audience and critical scores, as well as authorial opinion, to help you pluck the biggest highlights from the bunch. And this is no plane jane assortment of flicks; this list mixes together warm family films, adventuresome frolics, and even a well-remembered romantic comedy to give you a wide variety of movie-watching experiences. No matter what mood you're in, they'll be sure to cause your eyes to twinkle and your heart to sing — and make your holiday season a little brighter.
10. The Nutcracker Prince (1990)
"The Nutcracker Prince" hoped to make a killing by bringing a classic tale into the modern era, but the animated film ended up underperforming at the box office. Nonetheless, it ended up becoming a cable staple and a family favorite following its release on home media. People of a certain age can probably still hum the score and fondly remember this sweet take on "The Nutcracker and the Mouse King" decades after its release.
Clara (Megan Follows) is enduring a severe case of middle child doldrums when she receives a nutcracker from family friend Elias Christian Drosselmeier (Peter Boretski) as a Christmas gift. During a family party, the toy breaks, and Drosselmeier takes it upon himself to cheer up Clara with a story from his past. It seems he was once a magician and inventor in the employ of a king, and he and his nephew, Hans (Kiefer Sutherland), became involved in a battle between a family of mouse royalty and Drosselmeier's employer. Hans is doomed to remain a nutcracker for all eternity unless he can slay the Mouse King — and that's a mission he can only complete with Clara's help.
The movie provides an interesting twist on "The Nutcracker," embellishing its coming-of-age themes with further fantastic touches. It might be at the bottom of this list, but it remains solid entertainment, especially for those who want to add a little carefree magic to their Christmas.
- Cast: Kiefer Sutherland, Megan Follows, Phyllis Diller
- Director: Paul Schibli
- Rating: G
- Runtime: 75 minutes
- Where to watch: Prime Video
9. I'll Be Home for Christmas (1998)
"I'll Be Home For Christmas" is the most overtly '90s entry in this list. Everything about it — from lead Jonathan Taylor Thomas at the height of his fame, to the fashions on display, to its soundtrack — will send folks who grew up during that era into a state of pure nostalgic nirvana. It didn't do particularly well with critics, yet (like many other Christmas movies that got bashed in reviews) it became a holiday favorite. To this day, it's an essential Christmas viewing experience for those who have a soft spot for that 1990s aesthetic.
Jake Wilkinson (Taylor Thomas) is a California-based college student who has no plans to return to Larchmont, New York for the holidays. He even trades in the airplane tickets his father (Gary Cole) sent him for a couple of seats to Cabo San Lucas. When Mr. Wilkinson learns about his son's choice, he decides to butter him up — if Jake can make it to home before Christmas Eve dinner, he'll hand over the keys to the vintage Porsche Jake has been yearning for. Even though Jake is firmly estranged from his dad, he really wants that car.
Unfortunately, a prank gone wrong leaves him stuck in a Santa Claus suit with no way to contact his girlfriend (Jessica Biel) and no money to make his way home. Jake's going to have to get creative if he wants to own the car of his dreams — but might he find something more important along the way? Sure, it's a tad predictable, but that doesn't make it any less heartwarming.
- Cast: Jonathan Taylor Thomas, Jessica Biel, Gary Cole
- Director: Arlene Sanford
- Rating: PG
- Runtime: 86 minutes
- Where to watch: Disney+
8. The Santa Clause (1994)
No matter which way you slice it, "The Santa Clause" is a once-in-a-generation Christmas film. It was a box office smash and the critics loved it — with a score of 73% on Rotten Tomatoes, it's the first Certified Fresh entry on this list. While it hasn't exactly aged well in certain areas (some recent re-examinations of the material have pointed out its weak spots), anyone who was a kid when it came out can attest to how much fun it is to watch.
Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) is a single dad who finds himself caring for his son, Charlie (Eric Lloyd), on Christmas Eve night. Scott accidentally kills a man who's climbing on his roof and comes to realize that the unfortunate fellow was actually Santa Claus. Suddenly tossed into the role of St. Nick, Scott must balance dad duties, dealing with an ever-changing body (he gains weight and grows a beard with alarming speed), and learning the yuletide ropes. In the end, Scott must pick between his corporate job and moving to the North Pole.
This is the only entry on this list that spawned a full franchise. "The Santa Clause" went from a '90's one-off film to a perennial trilogy, with two sequels coming out in the 2000s. A streaming exclusive series launched in 2022 with Allen reprising his role, so there's plenty of "Santa Clause" material to get stuck into this holiday season, though the original outing remains the best.
- Cast: Tim Allen, Eric Lloyd, Wendy Crewson
- Director: John Pasquin
- Rating: PG
- Runtime: 98 minutes
- Where to watch: Disney+
7. Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
"Miracle on 34th Street" was always bound to walk in the shadow of its legendary predecessor, the '40s film of the same name. It managed to emerge as a sunny take on the original material that's adored by '90s kids. "Matilda" star Mara Wilson does a great job as the child lead, and Richard Attenborough is one of the best Santa Clauses to ever don the beard and buckle. It's a very satisfying remake that more than earns its place on this list.
Susan Walker (Wilson) staunchly refuses to believe in Santa Claus. Her equally skeptical mother, Dorey (Elizabeth Perkins), is a frazzled career woman who works at Cole's Department Store. She's forced to fire the store's Santa impersonator after he becomes intoxicated, and, in desperate need of a replacement, hires a man she spots berating the boozy Santa (Attenborough), who introduces himself as Kris Kringle.
He becomes a big hit with shoppers and Cole's sees a big surge in sales, but things get complicated when the big wigs at a rival firm discover that Kris believes himself to be the real Santa Claus and hatch a plan to have him declared insane. Despite her concerns over Kris and his claims, Dorey ends up buying into the idea and her faith is ultimately rewarded by way of a few Christmas miracles. The '90s remake is a lovely take on a Christmastime legend.
- Cast: Mara Wilson, Richard Attenborough, Elizabeth Perkins
- Director: Les Mayfield
- Rating: PG
- Runtime: 114 minutes
- Where to watch: Pluto, The Roku Channel, Hulu, Peacock, Disney+
6. Jingle All the Way (1996)
In the late 1990s, every kid in America knew who Turbo Man was. Decades later, the frantic adventures of Howard Langston (Arnold Schwarzenegger) and his desperate quest for the perfect Christmas gift has only become more relatable to parents who grew up laughing at his antics. "Jingle All the Way" was inspired by a real-life '90s toy craze that saw parents doing anything and everything to procure Cabbage Patch Kids for their young ones, leading to scenes that are now commonplace on Black Friday. Critics didn't enjoy it at the time, but "Jingle All the Way" is now considered to be an essential Christmastime watch.
Schwarzenegger's character just wants to get his son, nine-year-old Jamie (Jake Lloyd, who went on to play the young Anakin Skywalker in the "Star Wars" prequel trilogy), the perfect Christmas gift after letting him down thanks to his workaholic ways. Jamie wants a Turbo Man action figure more than anything in the world, but Howard makes the fatal mistake of waiting until Christmas Eve to find the toy.
The toy's scarcity sends him on a wild, city-wide quest which pits him against desperate postman Myron (Sinbad). He also has to deal with his smarmy next-door neighbor Ted (Phil Hartman), who constantly makes moves on Howard's wife, Liz (Rita Wilson). It's a crazy ride through St. Paul and Minneapolis, and Schwarzenegger keeps the audience on its toes with every single step.
5. While You Were Sleeping (1995)
Jon Turteltaub's "While you Were Sleeping" might just be the most romantic Christmas movie of all time. A story about a woman who discovers the joy of becoming part of a big family, this Certified Fresh film is a touching character portrait and a fun peek into 1990s Chicago during the holidays. It's got a winning heroine, a lovely family, and lots of Christmas spirit, making it top five material for this list. But what's it about, exactly?
Chicago Transit Authority employee Lucy Eleanor Moderatz (Sandra Bullock) spends all day collecting tokens at a subway station. Peter Callaghan (Peter Gallagher) is a regular customer, and she has a huge crush on him that he's completely oblivious to. Lucy saves Peter's life when he has an accident on the rails — and is mistaken for his fiancée at the hospital.
Peter ends up in a coma, and Lucy rolls with the mistaken belief that she's his girlfriend. She allows herself to be swept into the warm embrace of the Callaghan family. The only suspicious member of the clan is carpenter Jack (Bill Pullman), who begins to fall for Lucy himself. How long can she keep her lies up? And who will she end up with? This is a classic festive rom-com that will give you the tingles this holiday season.
- Cast: Sandra Bullock, Bill Pullman, Peter Gallagher
- Director: Jon Turteltaub
- Rating: PG
- Runtime: 103 minutes
- Where to watch: Disney+
4. The Preacher's Wife (1996)
Another successful '90s remake of a '40s classic, "The Preacher's Wife" takes the already big-hearted "The Bishop's Wife" and adds a modern twist. Wonderful turns by Denzel Washington and Whitney Houston make this a must-see for fans of festive '90s films and music lovers — the movie's beautiful score soars with gospel favorites.
Reverend Henry Biggs (Courtney B. Vance) desperately needs money to support his faltering church. Not only is his family falling apart under this pressure, a developer wants to knock the house of worship down and build condos on the site. He prays for a miracle and is delivered the handsome and witty Dudley (Washington), an angel who begins setting things right. But Henry suspects that Dudley has designs on Julia (Houston), Biggs' neglected wife. He will need to remember what really matters if he wants to keep his church alive, his wife by his side, and his son's (Justin Pierre Edmund) respect.
This is a beautiful, lushly done film. It's arguably Penny Marshall's last great movie before her directing career started to wind down. It's got spirit, rhythm, and a sense of personality, differentiating it from its predecessor. All of that makes it a perfect '90's holiday watch. It's also the last film featuring Whitney Houston to be released during her lifetime, making it extra special for fans of the iconic singer.
- Cast: Whitney Houston, Denzel Washington, Courtney B. Vance
- Director: Penny Marshall
- Rating: PG
- Runtime: 124 minutes
- Where to watch: Tubi
3. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
What's this? A spooky film in the top three of a Christmas-based list? "The Nightmare Before Christmas" is a special case, a movie that could be a Christmas picture or a Halloween outing, depending on the mood and the hour. Some folks watch it in October, some folks watch it in December — and for some, it's a year-round favorite. Whatever your preference, it's hard to argue that this movie doesn't belong on a list of the best Christmas films to come out in the 1990s. It's just as merry as it is twisted, just as bright as it is macabre.
Jack Skellington is the Pumpkin King. He rules Halloween Town with a great passion for the holiday, but he's grown tired of jack o' lanterns, ghosts, and other such trappings. Jack becomes determined to do something new and different. He falls in love with the festive spirit when he stumbles upon Christmas Town and decides to take over Christmas. Unfortunately, things quickly go awry. As much as Jack wants to be a part of the yuletide world, he keeps fumbling his attempts at understanding the holiday.
Christmas is almost ruined as a result of Jack's attempted takeover, but the Pumpkin King won't stand by and let that happen. This is a certified classic on every level, combining the sweetness of Christmas movies with the unique darkness of Tim Burton, who conceived and produced the film. Not every movie becomes an icon for two holidays, and that's part of what makes "The Nightmare Before Christmas" such an important picture.
- Cast: Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon, Catherine O'Hara
- Director: Henry Selick
- Rating: PG
- Runtime: 76 minutes
- Where to watch: Disney+
2. Home Alone (1990)
"Home Alone" is the quintessential holiday classic. It's funny but also heart-warming, a children's film with a whole lot of spirit and sass that also widely appeals to families. One part Looney Tunes cartoon come to life, one part family saga that points out how important each connection we make in our community really is, it's hilarious and emotional in turn — a real total package of a holiday film.
Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) feels like an outsider in his large family. The whole extended clan is set to head to Paris for Christmas, but Kevin confesses he wishes his family would disappear after coping with their antics. His wish is seemingly granted after his mom (Catherine O'Hara) orders him to sleep in the attic after he has a fight with his brother. When the family leaves the house in a rush due to a cascading series of calamitous events, Kevin is left behind.
While Kevin is initially thrilled to be on his own, he comes to miss his family — especially when burglar duo The Wet Bandits, Marv (Daniel Stern) and Harry (Joe Pesci), target the house, forcing Kevin to craft a series of elaborate home defense devices. "Home Alone" launched Macaulay Culkin's acting career into the stratosphere, turning him into one of the most recognizable child stars of the 1990s. For that alone, it's a perfect curio of what made the decade so distinctive.
1. The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)
Beloved by audiences and critics alike, spawning ground for dozens of memes, and pound for pound one of the best "A Christmas Carol" adaptations ever, "The Muppet Christmas Carol" is a stone cold classic that more than deserves to be at the top of this list. It's one of the best Muppet productions to come from the '90's and one of the best Muppet-related movies, period.
The film follows the traditional format of "A Christmas Carol." Ebenezer Scrooge (Michael Caine), a cold-hearted man broken by lost love, an obsession for money, and misplaced ambition, treats everyone around him poorly. His employees, including Bob Cratchit (Kermit the Frog), bear the brunt of his castigations. But Scrooge's life is about to change — he's visited by three spirits on Christmas Eve who show him where he went wrong, how people really feel about him, and where his future lies if he continues on his path. Now he must choose between changing or continuing on his miserly way.
Michael Caine knocks it out of the park here, playing the best Scrooge in recent memory. The movie tugs heartstrings fearlessly, but it also knows how to get a zinger in. Gonzo the Great and Rizzo the Rat — pressed into service as the film's narrators, with the former playing "A Christmas Carol" author Charles Dickens — will have you in stitches every time they appear on the screen. There's no doubt that "The Muppet Christmas Carol" is the best Christmas movie from the 1990s.
- Cast: Michael Caine, Meredith Braun, Steven Mackintosh
- Director: Brian Henson
- Rating: G
- Runtime: 86 minutes
- Where to watch: Disney+