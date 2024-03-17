What Happened To Jake Lloyd: The Tragic Story Of Star Wars' Young Anakin Skywalker

As "Star Wars" fans prepare for "The Phantom Menace" to return to theaters in celebration of its 25th anniversary, the cast of "Star Wars: Episode I" have been speaking out positively about their experiences with the prequel trilogy. Unfortunately, for reasons that some fans will already know, Jake Lloyd — the actor behind young Anakin Skywalker — hasn't been a part of the festivities.

After starring in "The Phantom Menace" and other films like "Madison" and "Jingle All the Way," Lloyd stepped away from acting. He continued to make headlines, however, due to a series of mental health struggles. In 2008, he was diagnosed with schizophrenia after struggling in his first year of college and eventually dropping out. Then, in 2015, he was arrested in South Carolina after fleeing from police during a traffic stop. He served 10 months in jail before being transferred to a psychiatric facility. In 2018, more tragedy struck when his sister Madison passed away.

In a March 2024 interview with Scripps News, Lloyd's mother, Lisa Riley, discussed the many challenges her son has faced but said that she's very hopeful for the future. After Lloyd experienced what Riley described as a full psychotic break in March 2023, he's been recuperating in an in-patient facility and receiving consistent treatment. His mother shared that he's been doing better than he has in years. "He is relating to people better and becoming a little bit more social, which is really nice," Riley said. "It's kind of like having more of the old Jake back."