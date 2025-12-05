10 Controversial Marvel Costumes That Divided MCU Fans

There have been plenty of creative highs across nearly two decades of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, there have also been steep missteps that have nearly derailed this massive multimedia saga. The best and worst things in the Marvel Cinematic Universe reflect the franchise's polar opposite artistic corners. In the corner of controversial MCU material are superhero costumes that divided fans. While several outfits have scored rapturous praise, others have become go-to punchlines online, and for good reason.

It's not one shortcoming that binds these criticized garments. Some were lambasted for straying too far from what was worn in a respective character's source material. Many opted for a "realistic" design with minimal color, resulting in them vanishing from the mind as soon as they appeared on-screen. Still others were realized through less-than-ideal means (like digital effects work) that made them creative misfires.

These garments stand in sharp contrast to the most beloved Marvel attire. They may not be pretty to look at, but it's well worth exploring the most divisive MCU costumes and why they gained such contentious reputations.