Pluribus Episode 4 Features Two Fascinating Cameos Everyone Missed

Contains spoilers for "Pluribus" Season 1, Episode 4 – "Please, Carol"

"Pluribus" creator Vince Gilligan set the hit Apple TV series in Albuquerque because he had built a trusted production team there filming "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul," and the relationships he developed there helped fill two important background roles in the fourth episode of "Pluribus, entitled "Please, Carol."

When Carol Sturka (Rhea Seehorn) returns from the hospital after visiting Zosia (Carolina Wydra), she finds a crew of hive-minded folks bustling about her house putting the finishing touches on hand grenade cleanup. She recognizes one of them as "the f***ing mayor," who then thanks her for her vote. The smiling face that delivers that line is the real-life mayor of Albuquerque, Tim Keller. On the official "Pluribus" podcast discussing the episode, Gilligan explained how Keller found his way to Carol's driveway. "I had met him once or twice over the years, spent a little bit of time with him," Gilligan said. "And we reached out and said, 'would you be up for this?' He spent the day on the set and he had some folks with him. And he was doing work in between. He was taking phone calls and doing mayor stuff."

A stealthier cameo appearance comes when aggressive questioning by Carol causes Zosia to collapse in cardiac arrest. The paramedic who steps in to administer defibrillation treatment is played by Rosa Estrada in her on-screen debut. Estrada served as the health officer and set medic on "Better Call Saul" and is credited with saving Bob Odenkirk's life after his 2021 on-set heart attack. Seehorn and co-star Patrick Fabian were with Odenkirk when he collapsed — they summoned Estrada with their shouts for help, then watched her revive him on a third try after two unsuccessful attempts with the defribrillator.