Why Apple TV's Pluribus Is Set In Albuquerque

Vince Gilligan originally intended for "Breaking Bad" to be set in Riverside, California but pivoted to Albuquerque, New Mexico to take advantage of the state's generous tax breaks for TV and film production. It made sense for the prequel series "Better Call Saul" return to Albuquerque to maintain continuity.

For his latest project, "Pluribus," Gilligan's heart and head pointed him back to this desert city along the Sandia Mountains. After producing 125 episodes, webisodes, and a feature-length film for the "Breaking Bad" franchise (we have some tips on how to watch it all) in Albuquerque, Gilligan had assembled a cohort of talented and trustworthy collaborators who handled everything from set decoration and lighting to catering and transportation. On an episode of The Ringer's The Watch podcast, co-host Chris Ryan asked Gilligan if Albuquerque felt like "your home turf now."

"I do love New Mexico," Gilligan admitted. "I love Albuquerque, and the desert, and the environs around Albuquerque." He acknowledged that "Pluribus" could have been set in any mid-sized American city, but said having a trusted production team already in and around New Mexico's biggest city made it a clear best choice. "We have a wonderful crew there that feels to me like family," he said. "And I wanted to keep working with them. It was as simple as that." It's a choice that helped make "Pluribus" worth the wait.