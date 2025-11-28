The Big Clue Everyone Missed Very Early In Stranger Things

Contains spoilers for "Stranger Things" Season 5, Episode 1 — "Chapter One: The Crawl"

Going back to "Stranger Things" Season 4, many fans were worried Season 5 would involve Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) targeting Will Byers (Noah Schnapp). That turned out to be true. In fact, we learn Vecna has been behind everything. There had been clues, even if they technically count as retcons, sprinkled throughout the series. You can check out Looper's video above about how it's been Agatha Vecna all along.

One thing we learn about Vecna on Season 4 is how much he loves clock imagery. This is exemplified in his big speech to Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) when he says, "Where others saw order, I saw a straitjacket. A cruel, oppressive world dictated by made-up rules. Seconds, minutes, hours, days, weeks, months, years, decades." As such, we often see and hear clocks when he's around, but that's been the case from the beginning.

The first five minutes of "Chapter One: The Crawl" show Vecna infusing Will with some kind of goo, connecting the two, but that's already apparent for anyone who did a full "Stranger Things" rewatch after Season 4. Something you might've forgot happened in the first episode of "Stranger Things," titled "Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers," is that when Will encounters a Demogorgon, a clock chime is heard around the six-minute mark. To be fair, it's unclear if this was meant to be a clock chime all along or if it just so happened to sound like one. Either way, it can now be interpreted as such, marking it as the first hint of Vecna's influence.