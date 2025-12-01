5 Worst Hunger Games Characters, Ranked

Katniss' childhood friend and one of the only people who understands the pressure she's under to care for her family, Gale Hawthorne (Liam Hemsworth) is one of the worst "Hunger Games" characters because of his personal journey throughout the trilogy. He goes from a caring friend to someone who appears jealous because of how Katniss made it out of the arena to a perfect soldier, uncaring and cold. At the end of the rebellion, rather than returning to District 12 with Katniss, he heads to District 2. He essentially turns his back on the people he knew, making his journey feel similar to that of Snow at the same age.

Gale creates a life that lets him become an important political figure, and while that ambition is admirable, it doesn't excuse how he drops everyone else from his life. He's known Katniss forever, and now they just don't talk anymore. This wasn't the first time he put distance between himself and his best friend, either — his jealousy over her relationship with Peeta is arguably when it all began, but turning his back on the person who would do anything for him? It's the opposite of finding the bright side after everything they've been through. After such a promising start, he turns into one of the worst — and most disappointing — characters in the franchise.