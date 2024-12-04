Why Did Katniss Kill Coin In The Hunger Games Instead Of Snow?

Let's back up a bit. As fans know, during the first "Hunger Games" film and book, Katniss volunteers as a tribute for District 12 to replace her younger sister Primrose Everdeen (Willow Shields), pairing her with Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson) as the district's male tribute. After the duo sell an impressively convincing story to the districts and the Capitol — namely, that they're in love and can't bear the thought of killing each other in the Games — the Capitol is forced to allow them both to win, but as Peeta and Katniss' mentor Haymitch Abernathy (Woody Harrelson) quietly reveals to Katniss, President Snow is furious over the fact that a young girl was able to humiliate him so expediently. In the second installment, "Catching Fire," Snow retaliates by sending only previous victors back into the arena ... and because District 12 only has three known surviving victors (and the aging, alcoholic Haymitch is one of them), Peeta and Katniss head back into the arena.

Though they form some interesting alliances in the games with previous victors, Peeta and Katniss still stick together ... until the bitter end, when Katniss is reminded of the "real enemy" and fires an arrow at the force field surrounding the arena. The arena breaks down and Katniss is rescued from the rubble along with a few fellow tributes, but Peeta is captured by the Capitol, leaving Katniss alone in District 13 with her new "ally," President Coin.

To say Coin isn't thrilled about Katniss' attitude and lack of camera-ready instincts is an understatement (she actually grouses, quite a bit, about the fact that she could have ended up with the charming, captivating Peeta instead). Still, the two work together as well as they can until Coin overplays her hand, killing someone Katniss loves.