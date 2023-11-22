The Hunger Games: Why Was Haymitch's Family Killed?

When Haymitch first encounters Katniss and Peeta (Josh Hutcherson), his instinct is to keep them at arm's length. Every year, he has to mentor children who will inevitably die in the arena, and getting emotionally attached to anyone is unrealistic. But in Katniss, he finds a kindred spirit. Though they chafe at each other at first, Haymitch quickly comes to learn that the young tribute has the skills and tenacity to win. And when she humiliates the Capitol in front of the entire country, she becomes a mirror image of what he did 24 years prior.

Neither of them intends for their actions to have consequences. But while Haymitch inadvertently triggered the deaths of the people he cared about most, so too does Katniss in triggering a war. What they have in common is guarded hearts and questionable social skills — and of course, their care for the best tribute of the Hunger Games movies, Peeta.

Katniss may not know the degree of her feelings for Peeta at first, but she and Haymitch are partners in crime when it comes to saving him from the Capitol. And when they lose him to the clutches of Snow, they are determined to get him back no matter the cost. Katniss and Haymitch probably know each other better than anyone else because of how similar they are, and they remain close confidantes until the dissolution of the Games.