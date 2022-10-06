Ice Cube Reveals The Frustrating Reason We Haven't Had Another Friday Sequel

In this era of legacy sequels, more follow-ups have been cropping up than ever thought possible. Upcoming series like "That '90s Show" are capitalizing on the nostalgia of their predecessors. But one franchise that seems to be unjustifiably left out of the mix is Ice Cube's stoner comedy franchise, "Friday." Written after joining the cast of "Boyz n the Hood," Ice Cube was intent on showing a different side to the South Central neighborhood where he was from.

"Everybody was looking at our neighborhood like it was hell on Earth, like the worst place you can grow up in America. And I'm like, Why? I didn't see it all that way," Ice Cube explained in Complex's "Friday" oral history. He went on to say: "[W]e were just like, 'Yo, we need to create something to show how the hood really is, from our vantage point.'" The faith in the film eventually proved to not be out of place.

Making almost three times its budget at the box office, "Friday" became a cult classic. Ice Cube proved himself not only an accomplished artist with an important legacy but adept in writing and acting. With subsequent sequels, "Next Friday" and "Friday After Next," the popularity of the comedy series has only increased, making many question if there will ever be a new installment.