Robocop's Ludicrous Real-Life Professional Wrestling Debut Explained

"RoboCop" premiered in theaters in 1987, introducing audiences to what has become one of the most iconic movie characters of the decade. Peter Weller plays the titular cyborg to perfection in a film that has been recognized as a standout in the realms of action flicks and political satire. Thus, it's no surprise that these elements and more came together to make "RoboCop" a critical and commercial success, and it's even less of a surprise that a sequel came to fruition in short order. Come 1990, "RoboCop 2" was on the way, and the minds behind it promoted it in some unexpected ways.

In May of that same year, World Championship Wrestling was gearing up for its next pay-per-view event, Capital Combat: Return of RoboCop. As the subtitle implies, the event promised an appearance from the former Alex Murphy in some form, and appear he did. The dastardly Four Horsemen — represented here by Sid Vicious and Ole and Arn Anderson — attack fan-favorite Sting and lock him in a cage. Unwilling to let this injustice go, RoboCop enters the arena, tears off the cage door, and stands triumphantly alongside Sting as the Horsemen retreat.

All in all, this is a pretty corny segment, hence why it has gone down as one of the most infamous in wrestling history. However, one could argue that another of WCW's pop culture crossovers was infinitely worse.