Quentin Tarantino Wishes He Made This Disturbing 2000s Action Movie Himself

One of the most famous and idiosyncratic directors working today, Quentin Tarantino is as acclaimed as he is controversial. Tarantino is the mastermind behind modern classics like "Pulp Fiction" and "Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood," and all his films — from his worst to his best — are known for their killer soundtracks, crackling dialogue, and sudden bursts of brutal violence. But there is one shocking, blood-splattered film that the "Django Unchained" director wishes he could have made himself: "Battle Royale."

Released in 2000, "Battle Royale" is the final completed film by legendary director Kinji Fukasaku. In a dystopian Japan, the totalitarian government annually abducts a randomly chosen junior high school class, outfits them with weapons and explosive collars, and gives them one mission: kill each other until only one is left. Featuring non-stop sprays of blood, a grim on-screen countdown of remaining students, and a darkly comedic performance by Takeshi "Beat" Kitano as the "teacher" overseeing the carnage, "Battle Royale" was described by the Chicago Sun-Times as an "intensely violent fable" and "a magnified reflection of adolescence and humanity."

It's no wonder that "Battle Royale" and its unique mix of graphic violence, social commentary, and teenage melodrama appealed to the director who famously scored his "Reservoir Dogs" torture scene to the kitschy folk song "Stuck in the Middle With You." As Tarantino remarked in a 2009 video interview, "If there is any movie that has been made since I've been making movies that I wish I had made, it's that one."