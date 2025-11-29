5 Best Gossip Girl Characters, Ranked

In direct contrast to someone as bombastic as Georgina Sparks, Nate Archibald, the "golden boy" of the main group played by Chace Crawford, is ... sort of boring. Still, he's arguably got the purest spirit of anyone on the show; at the end of Season 2, when the gang is trying to figure out Gossip Girl's identity after a damaging blast made its way through their high school graduation, we learn that Nate has never sent in a tip about any of his friends or loved ones to the mysterious blogger.

That's why Nate is on this "best" characters list, at the end of the day — he might be a little duller than the other people we're writing about here, but he's frankly the only person with any semblance of a moral center. Saying that is a little ironic, though, considering that the entire inciting incident of "Gossip Girl" is a secret romantic tryst between Nate and Serena (atop the iconic Campbell Bar tucked away in Grand Central Station, no less), despite the fact that Nate is Blair's long-time boyfriend. Still, Nate typically tries to do the right thing most of the time (although even that usually leads to some sort of "Gossip Girl" disaster, as good intentions tend to on this show).

Throughout "Gossip Girl," Nate dates both Blair and Serena again and brings a bunch of dubious girls into the mix to boot — the funniest of which might be Elizabeth Hurley's Diana Payne, who wears loud animal prints to signal that she is, in fact, a "cougar" — and while he doesn't do much else, he doesn't actively harm anyone. There are more interesting characters on "Gossip Girl," to be sure, but Nate is actually good, even if it makes him sort of dull.