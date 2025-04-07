Gossip Girl: Do Blair And Chuck End Up Together?

After Blair and Chuck's illicit hookup in Season 1 of "Gossip Girl," Blair ends up getting back together with Nate, much to Chuck's understandable chagrin; after Blair worries she's pregnant and isn't sure if the potential baby could be Chuck's or Nate's, both boys find out what's going on and the situation blows up in literally everybody's face. Though Blair and Chuck rekindle their romance during the Season 1 finale, they're split again by the Season 2 premiere and Blair is dating a pretty boring guy who turns out to be an undercover British lord (long story).

Season 2 sees Chuck finally tell Blair that he loves her for the first time, and when Blair goes to college in season 3 — and Chuck, at 18 years old, starts his business empire by literally buying a hotel called the Empire — the two are still, somehow, in a good place. This all goes extremely south when Chuck makes a deal with his evil uncle Jack Bass (Desmond Harrington), who wants to sleep with Blair or steal the Empire from Chuck, and Chuck basically agrees to give Blair to Jack to save his hotel. Blair gets wind of this and agrees, on her own, to seduce Jack for Chuck's benefit, but the two break up over this anyway (again, this is understandable). When they try to reconcile, it's revealed that Chuck slept with Jenny Humphrey (Taylor Momsen) while the two were broken up, which infuriates Blair to no end and sends Chuck briefly into hiding, as he was planning to propose to Blair before his indiscretions were revealed.

From there, the main "hurdle," such as it is, between Chuck and Blair is that they're both aggressively ambitious people and don't want a relationship to stand in the way of the different types of greatness they both hope to achieve. With an agreement to be together when they've both leveled up professionally, the two chart their own courses ... until Blair unexpectedly kisses Dan and ends up getting engaged to Prince Louis Grimaldi of Monaco (Hugo Becker). So how exactly do these two troubled lovebirds end up together?