Gossip Girl: Do Blair And Chuck End Up Together?
Throughout six seasons of the hit CW show "Gossip Girl," Blair Waldorf and Chuck Bass — played by Leighton Meester and Ed Westwick, respectively — go from an unlikely couple to the show's biggest and most sweeping love story. In the original books by Cecily von Ziegesar, Blair and Chuck don't really interact very often (Chuck is a pretty minor character in the books to boot), but showrunners Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage took full advantage of Meester and Westwick's wildly strong chemistry and went for it in the Season 1 episode "Victor/Victrola." (Specifically, the two hook up in Chuck's limo despite the fact that, until mere hours earlier, Blair was dating Chuck's best friend Nate Archibald, played by Chace Crawford.)
This begins a whirlwind relationship between them that's constantly interrupted by either Chuck doing something horrible, Blair doing something horrible, or both of them doing separately horrible things. Still, they're far and away the most enduring couple on the show, especially when you consider that, in the series' other central couple, Serena van der Woodsen (Blake Lively) ends up marrying her cyber-bully Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgley). Still, the queen bee and bad boy of the show ending up together feels somewhat unexpected.
So do Blair and Chuck end up together when all is said and done on "Gossip Girl," or are their personalities too strong to keep their relationship afloat? The answer is complicated — and things get pretty crazy along the way — but yes, Chuck and Blair do end up together on "Gossip Girl." Here's how it happens.
Blair and Chuck have an on-again, off-again relationship throughout Gossip Girl
After Blair and Chuck's illicit hookup in Season 1 of "Gossip Girl," Blair ends up getting back together with Nate, much to Chuck's understandable chagrin; after Blair worries she's pregnant and isn't sure if the potential baby could be Chuck's or Nate's, both boys find out what's going on and the situation blows up in literally everybody's face. Though Blair and Chuck rekindle their romance during the Season 1 finale, they're split again by the Season 2 premiere and Blair is dating a pretty boring guy who turns out to be an undercover British lord (long story).
Season 2 sees Chuck finally tell Blair that he loves her for the first time, and when Blair goes to college in season 3 — and Chuck, at 18 years old, starts his business empire by literally buying a hotel called the Empire — the two are still, somehow, in a good place. This all goes extremely south when Chuck makes a deal with his evil uncle Jack Bass (Desmond Harrington), who wants to sleep with Blair or steal the Empire from Chuck, and Chuck basically agrees to give Blair to Jack to save his hotel. Blair gets wind of this and agrees, on her own, to seduce Jack for Chuck's benefit, but the two break up over this anyway (again, this is understandable). When they try to reconcile, it's revealed that Chuck slept with Jenny Humphrey (Taylor Momsen) while the two were broken up, which infuriates Blair to no end and sends Chuck briefly into hiding, as he was planning to propose to Blair before his indiscretions were revealed.
From there, the main "hurdle," such as it is, between Chuck and Blair is that they're both aggressively ambitious people and don't want a relationship to stand in the way of the different types of greatness they both hope to achieve. With an agreement to be together when they've both leveled up professionally, the two chart their own courses ... until Blair unexpectedly kisses Dan and ends up getting engaged to Prince Louis Grimaldi of Monaco (Hugo Becker). So how exactly do these two troubled lovebirds end up together?
At the end of Gossip Girl, Blair and Chuck get married and settle down
During the fifth and penultimate season of "Gossip Girl," Blair acknowledges that she's still in love with Chuck despite agreeing to marry Louis — also, she's pregnant, though it's not clear if Chuck or Louis is the father — leaving Chuck heartbroken. When Blair and Chuck try to run away together and get in a car accident, Blair genuinely believes that a higher power will let Chuck live if she "behaves" and stays with Louis, which she does; Chuck recovers, but Blair's early pregnancy ends in tragedy due to the accident itself. Despite a dalliance with Dan that never really goes anywhere, it's clear that Blair and Chuck are still in love with each other, and their relationship is finally mended for good in the show's sith and final season.
There's one problem, and his name is Bartholomew Bass. Played by John Robert Burke, Chuck's evil business dad seemed to die in a car accident of his own in Season 3, but in Season 5, it's revealed that he staged his death and is still alive. Bart tries to kill Chuck a few times before turning his attention to Blair, and during a showdown on a New York City rooftop, Bart falls to his death, leaving Blair and Chuck as suspects in his (now real) death. At Jack's urging, the two quickly get married so that they can't testify against one another, agreeing that they simply want to be married and the legal situation is just sort of a bonus. (This show, in case you haven't figured it out, is totally nuts in the best way.)
In the last moments of the series finale, we flash forward five years to Dan and Serena's wedding and learn that not only are Blair and Chuck still married, but their townhouse is Serena and Dan's wedding venue. Blair is also running her mother's fashion company, Waldorf Designs, and she and Chuck have a son named Henry. You can stream "Gossip Girl" on Max now if you want to experience Chuck and Blair's love story for yourself.