Zoey Deutch's 2025 Drama With A 90% Rotten Tomatoes Score Could Win Netflix An Oscar

Since it moved away from its original DVD rental service structure and became a streaming giant, Netflix has won a whole bunch of Academy Awards for films like Alfonso Cuarón's "Roma," Jane Campion's "The Power of the Dog" (both of whom won directing Oscars), performances from Laura Dern in "Marriage Story" and Zoe Saldaña in "Emilia Pérez," and even an Oscar for best foreign language film thanks to Edward Berger's striking movie "All Quiet on the Western Front." Now, thanks to a collaboration between auteur Richard Linklater and ingenue Zoey Deutch, Netflix may well take home another statue (or two, or three).

Focusing on one specific era of the highly influential filmmaking period known as the French New Wave — an era that gives the movie its title — "Nouvelle Vague" highlights the making of "Breathless," Jean-Luc Godard's classic drama. In Linklater's film, French actor Guillaume Marbeck plays Godard, who began his career as a film critic for Cahiers du Cinema and became one of the most famous directors in the history of his native country, and Deutch portrays American actress Jean Seberg, who ends up working as his leading lady in "Breathless." (As in real life, "Breathless" was inspired by a newspaper article about a man who steals a car to see his sick mother; François Truffaut, director of "The 400 Blows" who's played by Adrien Rouyard in Linklater's film.)

"Breathless" is a defining film of the Nouvelle Vague period of the French New Wave — which literally translates to "new wave" and promoted experimentation rather than more traditional ways of filmmaking — and unsurprisingly, Linklater's movie about the making of this classic is also great in its own right. Deutch, in particular, really shines ... and critics think so too.