10 Best Movies That Won A Razzie For 'Worst Picture'

The second-ever worst picture Razzie winner, "Mommie Dearest" seems like an odd choice for a Razzie nominee, let alone a winner. While it probably hoped to receive Oscar attention as a biopic (it's based on Christina Crawford's memoir of the same name), it was instead hit with a harsh critical response regarding its subject material. It certainly wasn't the worst of the nominee pool (that designation should arguably go to "Tarzan, the Ape Man," which has just 9% on Rotten Tomatoes), and the reviews weren't even that bad, with the movie scoring a middling 50% on the Tomatometer.

The biggest issues with the film revolve around the editing and the screenplay. "Mommie Dearest" took creative liberties when it came to Christina's relationship with her mother, Joan Crawford, and even Christina herself criticized the film for missing the point of her memoir. "My book is told from the point of view of a young person who is trying to get through trauma, while the movie tells the story from the stance of the movie star who creates that trauma," she told HuffPost. "That's a very different story."

There's no denying that "Mommie Dearest" went for sensationalism over the authenticity, but it's not as terrible as people often make it out to be. In fact, a lot of people staunchly defend the film, which is why it has a respectable score of 72% on the Popcornmeter. "Mommie Dearest" is now considered a cult classic in some circles, with fans embracing the camp nature of the movie. The line "No wire hangers!" comes from this film, and is the first thing that fans of the film say to one another when quoting it.