What Dune Author Frank Herbert Thought About Star Wars

When it comes to "Dune" and "Star Wars," they're both considered peak science fiction. In terms of which came first, it was the former, which was published in the '60s by author Frank Herbert (who would write six "Dune" books). George Lucas' "Star Wars" arrived in the '70s; however, many people pointed out the striking similarities between the two works, including Herbert himself.

Before the release of "Star Wars" in 1977, Herbert was approached for comment about the film's similarities to his book, and if there was room for a lawsuit. "I will try hard not to sue," he told The Daily News. "I have no idea what book of mine it fits, but I suspect it may be 'Dune' since in that I had a Princess Alia and the movie has a Princess Leia. And I hear there is a sandworm caucus and hooded dwellers in the desert, just like in 'Dune.'" Lucas claimed the only similarity between the properties is the presence of a desert in "Star Wars."

In 1985, Herbert spoke about "Dune" and "Star Wars" at UCLA. "Lucas has never admitted that they copied a lot of 'Dune,'" he said. "I'm not saying that they did. I'm just saying there are 16 points of identity between the book 'Dune' and 'Star Wars.'" Herbert added that Lucas owed him dinner at the very least.