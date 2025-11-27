Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1 Moments That Make No Sense

Contains spoilers up to "Stranger Things" Season 5, Episode 4 — "Chapter Four: Sorcerer"

"Stranger Things" might be a cultural phenomenon, but that doesn't mean it's always done right by fans. Once Season 5 is over, there will be 42 episodes total, and some of those are real stinkers. It's natural for any TV series to have a few duds, and "Stranger Things" is no exception.

With the first four episodes of "Stranger Things" Season 5 now available to watch on Netflix, the hope that undoubtedly exists for every fan is that everything gets tied up in a neat bow. The last thing we want is for some inexplicably stupid moment undercutting the emotional crux of the series. And even with only a few episodes of Season 5 out so far, there are a few moments that stuck out as not making a whole lot of sense.

Granted, maybe everything will sort itself out by the time the Season 5 finale comes around. Certain moments may make greater sense with more context. But for now, these are the "Stranger Things" Season 5 moments that have us scratching our heads.