Why These Child Actors Were Recast For Stranger Things Season 5

Season 5 of Netflix's "Stranger Things" is right around the corner, and fans are looking forward to catching up with their favorite child stars. Except, most of them aren't really kids anymore, which is seemingly why three actors won't be returning for the fifth and final season. Want to know more about who's been recast for Season 5? Watch the video above for the full lowdown.

It's been years since "Stranger Things" debuted, so it's probably not shocking to hear that some of the show's child actors will be replaced for Season 5. We're not talking about major figures like Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), of course. Eleven is like a daughter to David Harbour's Jim Hopper, though it may have slipped your mind that a major part of Hopper's tragic backstory is that his biological daughter, Sara Hopper, died of cancer, leading to his divorce. In Season 5, Sara will be played by a new and as-of-yet unnamed actress instead of Elle Graham, who originated the role. The reason is simple — Sara needs to be the same age she was when she passed away, and Graham has obviously aged out of the part.

Sara won't be the only character who'll sport a new face for Season 5. Holly Wheeler, sister of Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Nancy (Natalia Dyer), will be played by "Evil Dead Rise" and "Bookworm" star Nell Fisher. Holly was previously portrayed by twins Anniston and Tinsley Price. While no reason for the recast has been given, it's almost certain that the twins also aged out of their role. And there's one simple reason for that — the time gaps between seasons of "Stranger Things" have gotten wider over the years.