Georgie And Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Featured The Show's First Onscreen Celebrity Cameo
Contains spoilers for "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" Season 2, Episode 6 — "Heartbreak and the Refuge of the Downtrodden"
Connor McAllister (Dougie Baldwin) is on a major downward spiral when "Heartbreak and the Refuge of the Downtrodden" commences. The only thing that pulls him out of his funk is making music, and so he decides to concentrate on his career and sends one of his songs to Weird Al Yankovics's mentor Doctor Demento. Eventually, "Do The Axolotl" reaches a charmed Demento in Los Angeles. While the retired radio host – real name Barret Eugene "Barry" Hansen – is only seen from the back reacting approvingly to Connor's work, he is credited with playing himself.
That makes him the first celebrity to ever put in an onscreen cameo on "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage." The sudden intrusion of glitter and glamour into the show's workaday world makes plenty of sense — the sitcom as well as both its prequel and sequel series have never been afraid to liberally sprinkle their plots with celebrities. For example, Stephen Hawking appeared as a guest star on "The Big Bang Theory," as did Carrie Fisher, among many other geeky luminaries. "Young Sheldon" had famous folks like David Hasselhoff and Elon Musk lining up for brief roles on the sitcom. But if you really think about it, Dr. Demento's "Georgie and Mandy" cameo didn't need to happen. After all, Connor already knows someone who would be glad to give him his big break.
Connor has friends in high places
As mentioned in Season 1's "Secrets, Lies and a Chunk of Change," Connor is friendly with Jay Leno. The McAllisters are initially unimpressed by this bit of news — until Leno leaves a message on the family's answering machine. In the voicemail, the comic tells Connor that he's welcome to come be a part of the history of "The Tonight Show" and sit in with his house band any time he's in town. Jay Leno provided his own voice for the episode, making him the show's first celebrity guest — though, unlike Doctor Demento, he never appears on-camera.
But if Connor already has an influential associate, why does he need to have his work played on the radio by a stranger? Dougie Baldwin has a theory about that. "Jay's just his buddy. He's just his friend. He's not trying to go work for him — he's just like, 'That's my friend,'" the actor told TVLine. But he wouldn't say no to Connor making his West Coast debut. "Listen, that's in the hands of the producers. I would love to go hang out with Jay Leno and pretend to play in his band. That would be such a funny turn." While Connor's future remains unwritten for now, it's clear he's got big plans — hopes and dreams that might make him a huge music star and take him out of Texas for good, or leave him high and dry in the end.