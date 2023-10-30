The Big Bang Theory: Did Stephen Hawking Ever Guest Star On The Show?

Many celebrities and thought leaders made notable cameos during the run of "The Big Bang Theory." With this in mind, those new to the series might be wondering if legendary scientist Stephen Hawking ever appeared on the show. As it turns out, Stephen Hawking absolutely did guest star on "The Big Bang Theory" — and he actually appeared on the show seven times between in-person performances and voice-overs.

Before the legendary scientist and professor passed away in 2018 at the age of 76, Hawking made a handful of appearances on the popular CBS sitcom, starting with Season 5's "The Hawking Excitation." When Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) learns that his friend and CalTech colleague, Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg), might get a chance to meet Hawking, he wants to join. Subsequently, Howard gets Sheldon to perform a bunch of tasks like polishing Howard's beloved belt buckles. When Sheldon finally gets to meet Hawking, he passes out when the professor points out an inaccuracy in Sheldon's work.

The following season, Hawking appeared in voiceover when it's revealed that he and Sheldon regularly play Words with Friends. The professor reappears in person in Season 7's "The Relationship Diremption" when Sheldon drunk-dials Hawking after a breakup, and then again in Season 8's "The Troll Manifestation," when it turns out Hawking is anonymously trolling Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) and Sheldon's work. Hawking then did two "video-chat" appearances in Season 9 (for Sheldon's birthday in "The Celebration Experimentation") and Season 10 (in "The Geology Elevation" to counsel Sheldon). Finally, in the Season 11 premiere, Hawking provides one last voice-over to congratulate Sheldon on his engagement to Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik).