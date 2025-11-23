The Only Recap You Need Before Percy Jackson And The Olympians Season 2

Naturally, Season 2 will follow the events of "The Sea of Monsters," the second book in the series. In it, Percy returns to Camp Half-Blood, expecting a more low-key experience than last time. Instead, Grover goes missing, the tree that ensures the magical boundary keeping monsters out has been poisoned, and Percy has a new half-brother, Tyson (Daniel Diemer).

While a new character sets out to find what's needed to heal the tree, Percy, Annabeth, and Tyson leave camp to find Grover. What follows is a journey as action packed as the last, including a trip to the Bermuda triangle, the return of Luke, and the revival of a sunken pirate ship, in addition to new monsters and Kronos's continued efforts to regain power.

If the book is followed closely, which seems likely based on casting announcements, two new demigods from the Big Three will appear, though only one is claimed by Poseidon. It presents a shift in who the Great Prophecy could be about, and gives Kronos more opportunities to cause the fall of Olympus. To ensure you're up to date with everything you need to know from Season 1, watch our recap video to learn more about the trio's first adventure.