Roger Ebert Only Gave A Perfect Score To Two Marvel Movies

Roger Ebert was a titan of modern film criticism, always rendering his opinion in plain-spoken but precise language — and gathering plenty of fans of his own along the way. But in his long career, he only gave two Marvel films (and a handful of sci-fi films) a perfect 4 out of 4 stars: "Spider-Man 2" from 2004 and "Iron Man" from 2008.

While Ebert wasn't a huge fan of the original "Spider-Man," giving it only 2 ½ stars and even less of a fan of the third movie in the Sam-Raimi directed trilogy, he adored the second movie. In his review, he called "Spider-Man 2," which stars Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker and Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane Watson, "the best superhero movie since the modern genre was launched," and lauded Raimi for "never step[ping] wrong in a film that effortlessly combines special effects and a human story, keeping its parallel plots alive and moving."

Four years later, "Iron Man" came out, and Ebert was similarly complimentary. Although this was a very different movie from "Spider-Man 2," Ebert admired it due to Robert Downey Jr.'s bravura performance as Tony Stark, calling it "intriguing and unexpected." He explained that while Downey "lacks the psychic weight and gravitas" of most superheroes, director Jon Favreau boldly decided to give Downey the job and let him "think and talk the way he does." In the end, Ebert concludes, "[Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark] is strong because he is smart, quick, and funny, and because we sense his public persona masks deep private wounds. By building on that, Favreau found his movie, and it's a good one." Let's look closer at these two films.