All Four 2025 Hamlet Movies, Ranked

In 2025, it feels as if everyone's in mourning and wracked with indecision about what to do about an evil king. That's one possible explanation for why four different cinematic takes on William Shakespeare's "Hamlet" have spent this fall making their way around the film festival circuit. Each of these movies has its own unique approach to the classic revenge tragedy, some reworking it for different settings (present day corporate intrigue, fantasy alternate realities) and others being more broadly about producing the play itself.

Multiplexes might not be as flooded with "Hamlet" movies as festivals were: As of this writing, two of these films are still awaiting distribution in the United States, and only one is expected to be in wide release by the end of this year. But since most online resources classify movies by their initial premiere date, it makes sense to put together this guide to the four 2025 "Hamlet" movies, ranking them from the biggest disappointment to the one guaranteed to win a ton of awards (and in case you need more Shakespeare movies in your life, here are Looper's rankings of the best film adaptations of William Shakespeare's work).