You're Not A Western Fan If You Haven't Seen Paul Newman's '60s Classic

Whether you love him for his memorable roles in "Cool Hand Luke" or "The Color of Money," or enjoy dressing your salad with Newman's Own, Paul Newman was a once-in-a-lifetime star. But for fans of the Western genre who have yet to see Newman's beloved role in 1969's "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid," what are you waiting for? Newman plays Butch Cassidy opposite Robert Redford's Sundance Kid in a buddy comedy-style take on the genre, full of fast-paced dialogue and brilliant chemistry between its two leads.

While not terribly well received at the time of its release, "Butch Cassidy" has since amassed a cult following that led to it becoming one of the most successful Westerns ever. The picture follows two outlaws on the run from a lawman posse after a string of train robberies. While it sounds like trademark Western fodder, "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" goes above and beyond by shattering the genre's traditional character archetypes and embracing the New Hollywood style of filmmaking.

Part of what makes "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" so notable is the unique blend of action and comedy that, while great on paper (the screenplay did win an Oscar, after all), is cinematic gold when Newman and Redford are together. It may be a departure from traditional Westerns, but with Newman and Redford delivering the performances of a lifetime, you'll be just as thrilled.