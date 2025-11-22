Star Trek's Leonard Nimoy Voiced A King In An Underrated Sci-Fi Movie Streaming On Disney+

It goes without saying that the late Leonard Nimoy's most famous role is Spock, the lovably logical Vulcan first officer in "Star Trek: The Original series" and beyond. He retired the Spock ears following the final original series crew film "Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country," with Nimoy and DeForest Kelley both turning down appearances in "Star Trek Generations." Nimoy instead used his distinctive baritone to focus mostly on voice work in the 1990s and into the 2000s. While that primarily meant narration in documentaries and the like, he also had a few roles in animated films — including the part of King Kashekim Nedakh in Disney's "Atlantis: The Lost Empire."

"Atlantis" tells the story of Milo Thatch (Michael J. Fox), a cartographer and linguist who discovers that the mythical underwater city of Atlantis is a real place. While there, he becomes romantically entangled with the princess of Atlantis, Kida Nedakh (Cree Summer), which doesn't sit well with her father, Nimoy's King Nedakh. The film had a lot of marketing muscle behind it: Disney had high hopes for not only the movie itself, but for the "Atlantis" brand, with execs making big plans for what was to become an entire "Atlantis" franchise. The poor box office performance of the movie put an end to all of that.