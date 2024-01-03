The Real Reason Leonard Nimoy & DeForest Kelley Turned Down Star Trek Generations

In the vast pantheon of "Star Trek" movies, 1994's "Star Trek Generations" occupies an odd spot. At its time of release, it represented something exciting: a full-scale crossover between "Star Trek: The Original Series" and "Star Trek: The Next Generation," bridging the timeline gap between the two juggernauts. Despite that promising premise, the movie has garnered a rather mixed legacy for not quite delivering the goods. One long-standing criticism of the flick is the absence of several key cast members — most egregiously, Leonard Nimoy's Spock and DeForest Kelley's Leonard "Bones" McCoy.

As it happens, there were originally plans for both of these "Original Series" mainstays to appear in the movie. However, interviews with both Nimoy and Kelley contained within the "Star Trek" oral history "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years" reveal that the actors were dissatisfied with the nature of the film's script and their characters' respective roles. "There was a character called Spock who had a dozen lines you could easily assign to anyone else, which they did," Nimoy explained. "I felt they needed to rethink the story, and the response was, 'We don't have time.' So I said, 'Bon voyage, good luck.'"

Kelley elaborated further, revealing that their characters were initially slated to have minimal screen time. "When I read the script and saw we were only in the first 10 minutes, I thought it was best to pass and go out with 'VI,'" he said. "At the time, I didn't know Leonard had passed as well, and I certainly wouldn't have done the film without him in it."