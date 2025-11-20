5 Essential Thanksgiving Movies Everyone Should Watch At Least Once

When it comes to Thanksgiving, television tends to do the heavy lifting in terms of representing the holiday on screen — with things like the legendary "Friends" Thanksgiving specials and "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" being what families gather to watch over their turkey and stuffing — that is, other than parades and football, of course. When pressed to come up with movies about Thanksgiving, there's a certain John Hughes-directed comedy classic starring John Candy and Steve Martin that most people immediately name, but not much else.

In fact, beyond that particular movie — which it's probably no big spoiler to say is on this list — there are actually a number of films that are specifically set at Thanksgiving and are about Thanksgiving. What follows are what we feel are the most essential of those movies, the ones that everyone should check out if they haven't already. And who knows, maybe you'll find that one or more of these end up become an annual tradition to watch as you and yours plop down on the couch to digest all those carbs.