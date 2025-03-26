NCIS Season 22: Why Episode 15's Lily Twist Makes No Sense

Contains spoilers for "NCIS" Season 22, Episode 15 — "Moonlit"

Alden Parker's (Gary Cole of "The Brady Bunch Movie") twisted childhood history has been hinted at, whispered about, and revealed throughout his time on the "NCIS" force. Unfortunately, what we learn in "Moonlit" about his late and lamented friend Lily — officially revealed not to be his sister — fails to pass the smell test, turning into a big non-reveal that's supposed to shock but instead simply bemuses. What's disclosed about their mother, however, is much more tragic and trenchant to Alden's history, and ought to have been the focus of the episode.

That revelation comes courtesy of dad Roman (character actor Francis X. McCarthy), who explains to Alden that instead of deserting her family and later dying of a stroke, his mother came home one night after driving, soused to the gills, with little Alden in the car. After fighting about it with Roman, she subsequently raced out into the night and died in a car wreck. Roman explains that he lied to Parker about the crash and his mother's death for years — but that doesn't clear up the mystery of Lily.

Searching for the truth, Alden digs into newspaper archives of that day. Lily shows up in pictures of the crash site — and then within Parker's living room! This ought to be a huge shock, but the show's ghost mystery has begun to make less and less sense as time goes on. Parker professes not to know Lily in this episode — but going by previous episodes and flashbacks, they share a secret that she doesn't want him to talk about. The confusing set-up for this mystery beggars something resembling a rewrite — or, at very least, a guiding hand.