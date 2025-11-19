Kevin Costner's Underrated 2020 Western Thriller Reunited Him With A Snyderverse Star

Despite being of the same generation, experiencing popularity peaks at roughly the same time, and making many similar movies, Kevin Costner and Diane Lane never shared the screen until 2013's "Man of Steel." The pair returned as Jonathan "Pa" Kent and Martha "Ma" Kent, respectively, in "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice" and "Zack Snyder's Justice League" — the latter being a Costner cameo you likely missed as it was only his voice.

But Costner and Lane working together didn't start and end within the DC Extended Universe, as the pair also co-starred in 2020's "Let Him Go." In fact, this Western action thriller saw them play an older farm couple once again, only this time as grandparents. George Blackledge (Costner) lives a quiet life on the ranch with his wife Margaret (Lane), son James (Ryan Bruce), daughter-in-law Lorna (Kayli Carter), and grandson Jimmy (Otto and Bram Hornung). But their simple life gets turned upside down when James dies in a tragic accident.

Widowed single mother Lorna then gets into a toxic relationship with a member of the Weboy family, known in the area to be a clan of criminals — and thus marks "Let Him Go's" transition from Western drama to Western thriller.