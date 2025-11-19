5 Feel-Good Thanksgiving Movies To Watch With Your Family

It's almost Thanksgiving, and you know what that means: it's time for families to sit around a table filled with turkey, stuffing, and whatever sides their hearts desire to give thanks for all that they have. It's also time, as it happens, to watch some Thanksgiving movies.

Now, to be clear, a "Thanksgiving movie" is a very niche genre, and some of them aren't necessarily a good fit for younger audiences (Eli Roth's bloody "Thanksgiving," for example, comes to mind). With that said, this collection of must-watch movies for this cozy holiday season has a little variety in it, but the good news is that everything in the films below is suitable for young children (even if some of the jokes in a few of the films might go over their little heads).

Once the whole family is full of turkey and gathered around the television for a movie, pop on one of these choices, from fantastical stories about fictional candies to a true animated Thanksgiving classic. Here are five family-friendly favorites to watch on or around Thanksgiving.