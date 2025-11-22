10 Movies Like Five Nights At Freddy's

Video game adaptations have had a complicated history. For years, they were considered surefire flops, but that's changed more recently thanks to a string of massive hits like "Sonic the Hedgehog," "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," and "A Minecraft Movie." That gave Hollywood the confidence to adapt the smash hit horror-themed computer game "Five Nights at Freddy's," which got the big screen treatment in 2023.

Set in the confines of a children's entertainment center, "Five Nights at Freddy's" follows a pair of kids trapped inside when the venue's animatronic mascots begin killing — possessed by the spirits of psychotic murderers. The Blumhouse-produced film made for a wild ride, and was a big success in theaters, prompting production of a sequel in 2025. But as fresh as "Freddy's" may seem on the surface, it's only one of countless horror movies that mix wild laughs with excessive violence.

With a sequel on the way, fans of "Five Nights at Freddy's" may be seeking more films like it to set the mood ahead of its release. Thankfully, there's no shortage of crazy, off-the-wall horror movies with a similarly zany vibe. The following 10 are among the best of them, from all-time classics to newer hits that might have slipped past your radar.