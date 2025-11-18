Prime Video Is Streaming A White Lotus Star's Pulse-Pounding 2025 Thriller

Thanks to the influx of movies that go directly to various streaming services and a generally crowded market, it can be absurdly easy to miss great releases. One such movie, which you should definitely check out on Amazon Prime Video now, is "Drop," the 2025 thriller starring "The White Lotus" star Meghann Fahy and "It Ends With Us" veteran Brandon Sklenar.

Directed by Christopher Landon, who was previously known for funny horror flicks like "Happy Death Day," "Drop" has a pretty simple premise. What if a single mom, Violet Gates (Fahy), started dating again after dealing with the death of her physically abusive husband ... and what if, during that date with Sklenar's handsome Henry Campbell, Violet starts receiving increasingly threatening text messages ordering her to murder him? As the two dine in a high-rise restaurant that looks out over the city and Violet is asked to do bizarre things to freak out Henry before she's eventually asked to poison him, the claustrophobia builds and builds, leading to a pretty satisfying conclusion that we won't spoil here.

Looper didn't review "Drop," but our sister site /Film did, and reviewer Ryan Scott eventually concluded that "Drop" is just really, really fun. "It is a common complaint about movies these days: 'They don't make 'em like they used to,'" Scott wrote. "This is usually getting at the fact that much of Hollywood's output these days is reliant on old franchises or recycled ideas. What we have with 'Drop' is a truly old school, adult-focused movie that isn't based on a damn thing. It's refreshing." He's absolutely right — it's refreshing and pretty great to see a sharply plotted and deeply fun original concept make it to the big screen. So where else have you seen Fahy before?