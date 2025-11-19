NCIS Season 23: McGee's Steamy Knight Fantasy Is A Throwback To Season 3

Contains spoilers for "NCIS" Season 23, Episode 6 — "Page-Turner"

Tim McGee (Sean Murray) is in a whole world of trouble in "Page-Turner." Kidnapped and held hostage while on tour promoting the latest entry in his "Deep Six" series of books (which he wrote under the pen name Thom E. Gemcity), he starts hallucinating about the characters he's created. His vision of the acrobatic Knightingdale (the "Deep Six" version of Katrina Law's Jessica Knight) may trigger some déjà vu among fans. If you've been wondering why the whole thing feels familiar — that wirework jump and the leather outfit, in particular — it's because it's very similar to the fantasy McGee has about the late Caitlin Todd (Sasha Alexander) in "Kill Ari: Part 1," the Season 3 premiere.

In said fantasy, Tim envisions Kate (who was shockingly killed in "Twilight," the Season 2 finale) calling him a "naughty boy." She lands on his desk wearing an outfit similar to the one worn by Knightingdale in "Page-Turner," then proceeds to do a backflip. When she hits the floor, her outfit changes to a teddy. She snarls and cracks her leather whip. Tim is simultaneously impressed and horrified by his vision of a more sexualized version of Kate, but he soon returns to reality. His vision of Knightingdale in "Page-Turner" isn't quite as sexually charged (he seems more interested in getting free of his bonds and going home than anything else), but they're still very similar.