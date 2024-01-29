The Batman Villain Katrina Law Played Before NCIS

Katrina Law is a relatively new addition to the "NCIS" family. She joined the cast as Jessica Knight during Season 18 and has since been a significant player. But Law is no stranger to Hollywood, as she inhabited various roles before her "NCIS" gig, including playing a character straight from the pages of Batman's comics.

Starting with Arrow Season 2, Law played Nyssa al Ghul, daughter to Ra's al Ghul (Matthew Nable), and she reprised that role on an episode of "DC's Legends of Tomorrow." While she only has a brief part in the latter, she is a recurring player throughout "Arrow." Nyssa becomes an ally to Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell), helping him take down her father. The character is even there for the "Arrow" series finale, where she makes amends with her sister, Talia (Lexa Doig). When looking back on her career with The Bare Magazine in 2022, Law looked back at some career highlights, with "Arrow" among them. "Arrow was probably the next game changer for me," she explained. "Getting thrown into the DC world and being given the opportunity to bring someone like Nyssa to life was a dream come true."

Law's making a career playing hardcore female characters, with Nyssa al Ghul and Jessica Knight only a tiny sampling. Most people may be more familiar with Ra's and Talia, but Law helped bring Nyssa to the forefront.