The Batman Villain Katrina Law Played Before NCIS
Katrina Law is a relatively new addition to the "NCIS" family. She joined the cast as Jessica Knight during Season 18 and has since been a significant player. But Law is no stranger to Hollywood, as she inhabited various roles before her "NCIS" gig, including playing a character straight from the pages of Batman's comics.
Starting with Arrow Season 2, Law played Nyssa al Ghul, daughter to Ra's al Ghul (Matthew Nable), and she reprised that role on an episode of "DC's Legends of Tomorrow." While she only has a brief part in the latter, she is a recurring player throughout "Arrow." Nyssa becomes an ally to Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell), helping him take down her father. The character is even there for the "Arrow" series finale, where she makes amends with her sister, Talia (Lexa Doig). When looking back on her career with The Bare Magazine in 2022, Law looked back at some career highlights, with "Arrow" among them. "Arrow was probably the next game changer for me," she explained. "Getting thrown into the DC world and being given the opportunity to bring someone like Nyssa to life was a dream come true."
Law's making a career playing hardcore female characters, with Nyssa al Ghul and Jessica Knight only a tiny sampling. Most people may be more familiar with Ra's and Talia, but Law helped bring Nyssa to the forefront.
Who is Nyssa al Ghul in the pages of DC Comics?
The CW's Arrowverse launched a franchise predominantly out of lesser-known characters from DC Comics, with the likes of Batman and Wonder Woman being left out. Ra's al Ghul shows up on "Arrow," but Nyssa gets a fair amount of attention on the series. She's a recent addition to DC Comics, created in 2003. Writer Greg Rucka and artist Klaus Janson brought the character, known as Nyssa Raatko, to life in the story arc "Batman: Death and the Maidens." She's a half-sister to Talia, as Ra's conceived her with a peasant woman he met in the 1700s.
Much like on "Arrow," Nyssa doesn't have a good relationship with Ra's in this storyline; he seeks her aid in constructing more Lazarus Pits, but she refuses to go along. By the end of the series, Nyssa succeeds in killing Ra's and rejoins the League of Assassins with Talia. Nyssa continues popping up in the comics, even appearing in the "Infinite Crisis" event. However, she doesn't last long. Nyssa dies in 2006's "Robin (Volume 2)" #148, written by Adam Beechen with art from Karl Kerschl and Wayne Faucher. The character perishes after her car explodes, but this Daughter of the Demon has lived on in other media.
Nyssa returned to live-action on "Gotham," this time portrayed by Jaime Murray. Jennifer Hale voiced the character in "Batman: Arkham Knight." Nyssa may not be Batman's baby mama, but she's making a name for herself.