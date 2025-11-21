Predator: Badlands Recruited A Star Trek Veteran For A Key Creative Role

"Predator: Badlands" changed the sci-fi action universe forever, including having the franchise's first Yautja protagonist. Since Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) features in nearly every scene, he couldn't just be Silent Bob and observe everything around him; he needed to communicate too. Resultantly, the Yautja language becomes a major component of the movie.

To bring this to life, "Predator: Badlands" director Dan Trachtenberg brought in linguist Britton Watkins to create this entirely new vocabulary. Watkins is no stranger to alien speech, having previously developed the Klingon dialect for J. J. Abrams' "Star Trek Into Darkness." While not the actual creator of the Klingon language in "Star Trek," he helped refine it for the sequel in the Abramsverse.

While forming the Yautja communication for "Badlands," Watkins accepted that there would be similarities between it and Klingon for a simple reason: The human players. "I didn't channel anything about Klingon grammar or anything else," he told /Film. "[The languages] needed to be close to each other, but again, with any kind of language that's going to be spoken, a lot of that language is going to be spoken by human actors and you're going to end up with vowel sounds that overlap."