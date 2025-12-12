Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery Ending Explained - Who Is The Killer?

Before the mystery gets solved, it gets weirder: the door falls off the tomb and Wicks appears to walk out of it! Jud witnesses this seeming resurrection before getting sucker-punched. When he regains consciousness, Samson lies dead next to him. Jud tries to turn himself in for the murder he believes he's committed, but Benoit stops him. They go to Nat's house and find he's been killed in a vat of acid, alongside Wicks' actual corpse.

Jud goes to the church, where Wicks' followers have gathered, to confess his guilt, only to be interrupted by Benoit explaining how he's solved the case. Wicks fell unconscious from tranquilizers in his drink. There were two demon ornaments: one sewn into the fabric of Wicks' vestments (painted red to blend in) and attached to a remote-controlled squib of fake blood, and one Nat placed while Martha's screams distracted everyone. Before he gets to explaining the "resurrection," however, Benoit stops to claim the mystery was "unsolvable."

This is an act of mercy to allow Martha, whose pallor shows she is fatally poisoned, to confess her sins. She had intended to confess how she lied to cover up the location of the Wicks family's "Eve's Apple" jewel — swallowed by Jefferson's grandfather, Prentice (James Faulker), to keep it from his mother Grace (Annie Hamilton) — to Jud, but accidentally made the confession to Wicks himself. She convinced Nat to go along with her murder plan to "save" the church, and had her lover Samson disguise himself as Wicks and hide in the casket before the Easter "miracle." Jud witnessing this was not part of the plan, and so Nat killed Samson and framed Jud. Nat then tried to poison Martha, but she figured it out and poisoned him. Jud accepts her confession right as she dies.