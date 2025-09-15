Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery Review – Benoit Blanc's Most Elaborate Case Yet [TIFF 2025]

Rian Johnson's "Knives Out" movies are odd ones to review over two months before the general public gets to watch them (here are some similar movies you can watch while you wait for the new one), because they're the sort of movies where essential details of the premise could be considered spoilers. As both mysteries and comedies, they rely heavily on the element of surprise, and their screenplays throw in so many twists and misdirections that even the most obvious parts of the plot can feel unexpected. The main viewpoint character counted as a spoiler for the first "Knives Out," as did the very murder(s) in need of solving in the sequel "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery."

I can at least describe the initial set-up mystery in "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery," the third film in the series. This is a locked room case involving the seemingly impossible death of Monsignor Jefferson Wicks (Josh Brolin), a fire-and-brimstone preacher who'd been in conflict with the more love-and-forgiveness Reverend Jud Duplenticy (Josh O'Connor). Jud is automatically suspected of guilt by Wicks' faithful congregants — themselves also all suspects — but he knows he didn't do it, so he decides to waive his right to remain silent and instead helps detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) solve the case. Expect even more mysteries to emerge from there — one of which is hiding in plain sight, for anyone willing to make a wild guess.

To get the big question out of the way, yes, "Wake Up Dead Man" lives up to the standards of quality set by the past two films. In a few ways, it's even better. This is the most intricately crafted mystery in the series thus far, and the solution avoids falling into what could have become a repetitive formula (this isn't a spoiler so much as the end result of a very different set-up). Also key to avoiding repetition is the shift in thematic focus from satirizing the wealthy to the complications of religion. "Wake Up Dead Man" isn't a clear-cut best of the series — "Glass Onion" was funnier and made better use of its ensemble cast — but it solidifies the franchise's record for consistent entertainment.