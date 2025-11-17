The Mighty Nein Review: A Beautifully Flawed Adventure That Never Fully Comes Together

This is an adult fantasy series, but is at its weakest whenever it attempts to lean into the lack of restrictions that come with this — every utterance of a curse word, or action sequence with a higher volume of blood spilled, only distanced me further from the character drama. It doesn't help matters that the animation style is partially reminiscent of a Saturday morning cartoon, making every awkward attempt to emphasize its "adult" nature feel like an outdated idea we've seen done to death; the outwardly family friendly show that hides a foul-mouthed sense of humor inside.

It's particularly distracting here because even the characters who are built from the most over-the-top genre archetypes — such as a jester and a goblin — are very quickly revealed to be damaged and unable to stop circling back to their old, destructive habits. What makes this series distinctly for older audiences is the depth it affords these characters and how their newfound family often only serves to bring out their worst traits; with each episode of the series averaging out around 45 minutes apiece, this is afforded more space to be explored than within the typical animated series. When punctuated with childish curse words in the dialogue, it feels like an adolescent attempt to remind you that this show isn't for kids.

Take Nott, for example, a character introduced as either comic relief or an annoying sidekick, depending on your perspective. An unruly rapscallion with a penchant for devising a low-stakes criminal plan, and a human mask always at the ready for when the authorities come looking, they would be the uncomplicated wild card of the group in any other series. In "The Mighty Nein," however, the battle with the bottle is at the core of the character, their every move defined by a desperation to have one more drink and shut out any darker thoughts. The characters who share their scars more openly — such as Caleb or Beau, once her take-no-prisoners facade starts to slip — are no less complicated for seemingly wearing their emotions on their sleeves, with none of the principal group lazily defined by a single, traumatic issue. They feel like they've been around for as long as this world has, and when the stakes remain at their level and not on the fates of an entire kingdom, the series truly soars.

"The Mighty Nein" streams on Prime Video starting on November 19.