The Mighty Nein Is Set To Continue Critical Role's Tenure On Amazon Prime
There are few things that beat getting together with one's friends and engaging in an over-the-top and ridiculous "Dungeons & Dragons" campaign that lets the imagination of players run wild in the best ways possible. Of course, when one is a famous voice actor and one gets all one's voice actor friends together, while at the same time streaming their outrageous "D&D" campaign, then one gets the popular "Critical Role" web show. Appearing on Twitch and YouTube, "Critical Role" is a streamed "D&D" game hosted by Matthew Mercer, which has led to an animated version of the group's first campaign called "The Legend of Vox Machina."
Checking out the trailer for "The Legend of Vox Machina" over on YouTube, one is greeted by dark humor, violence, and plenty of zany antics that any fan of "Dungeons & Dragons" might recognize from their own experiences with the game. The show has proven to be a huge success for Amazon, and according to Collider, Season 3 has already been greenlit. This shows how much faith Amazon has in "Critical Role" and its related works since Season 2 just premiered on January 20. Surprisingly, it looks like Amazon is already eyeing other endeavors from the group at "Critical Role," which should delight longtime fans.
The Mighty Nein is Critical Role's second D&D campaign
As reported by Polygon, it appears that Amazon can't get enough of "Critical Role" and its adaptations of actual "Dungeons & Dragons" campaigns. Considering that "The Legend of Vox Machina" adapts the stories and settings from the original "Critical Role" game, it has now been confirmed that Amazon wants "Critical Role" to adapt their second campaign known as "The Mighty Nein." The previously mentioned publication noted that the campaign "Mighty Nein" will be based on ran for 141 episodes and over 560 hours, so there is plenty of material to draw from when crafting the new series.
The "Mighty Nein" will be handled by the animation studio Titmouse, which has also worked on "The Legend of Vox Machina." In addition to adapting "Mighty Nein," Amazon has also attained exclusive and first-look rights at anything "Critical Role" might produce in the future, so chances are, we will be seeing much more of the group of friends and their interesting and colorful "D&D" characters. The teaser for "Mighty Nein" on YouTube features plenty of voiceovers and a panning camera shot, and it will be fascinating to see how this upcoming new show sets itself apart from "The Legend of Vox Machina." Either way, for fans of "D&D" and "Critical Role," there will be yet another serving of Matthew Mercer, Ashley Johnson, Marisha Ray, Taliesin Jaffe, Laura Bailey, Liam O'Brien, Travis Willingham, and Sam Riegel.