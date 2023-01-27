The Mighty Nein Is Set To Continue Critical Role's Tenure On Amazon Prime

There are few things that beat getting together with one's friends and engaging in an over-the-top and ridiculous "Dungeons & Dragons" campaign that lets the imagination of players run wild in the best ways possible. Of course, when one is a famous voice actor and one gets all one's voice actor friends together, while at the same time streaming their outrageous "D&D" campaign, then one gets the popular "Critical Role" web show. Appearing on Twitch and YouTube, "Critical Role" is a streamed "D&D" game hosted by Matthew Mercer, which has led to an animated version of the group's first campaign called "The Legend of Vox Machina."

Checking out the trailer for "The Legend of Vox Machina" over on YouTube, one is greeted by dark humor, violence, and plenty of zany antics that any fan of "Dungeons & Dragons" might recognize from their own experiences with the game. The show has proven to be a huge success for Amazon, and according to Collider, Season 3 has already been greenlit. This shows how much faith Amazon has in "Critical Role" and its related works since Season 2 just premiered on January 20. Surprisingly, it looks like Amazon is already eyeing other endeavors from the group at "Critical Role," which should delight longtime fans.