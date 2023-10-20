Breaking Bad Writer Admits One Of His Dumbest Ideas Was 'That Damn Machine Gun'

"Breaking Bad" is widely regarded as one of the greatest TV dramas of all time and its thrilling fifth and final season packed quite the climactic punch. However, series creator Vince Gilligan once admitted that he didn't always know what he was doing while writing it.

In the Season 5 premiere, "Live Free or Die," an increasingly desperate and despotic Walter White (Bryan Cranston) purchases an M60 machine gun. That purchase doesn't pay off until the series finale when he builds a remote-controlled turret for the gun, puts it in the trunk of his car, and uses it to free Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) from the clutches of Jack Welker's (Michael Bowen) neo-Nazi gang while mowing them down.

In a 2013 in-depth interview with Variety, Gilligan explained that one of the most shocking moments in the finale was completely unplanned after he wrote himself into a corner. But while the moment seemed perfectly planned in context, he had no idea what to do with the machine gun after writing the scene where Walter buys it, and the uncertainty scared him for quite some time.

"One of the dumbest things I've ever done in my career was committing to the idea of Walter White buying a machine gun when we did not know what he was going to do with it," Gilligan explained. "We had no clue. There were literally months on end when I was completely freaked out. We'd be in the writers' room for a full day, and I'd be slowly banging my head against the wall — not enough to hurt myself but just enough to jar the ideas loose. And everybody was kind of worried about me."