A 2022 Stephen King Flop Deserves A Second Look On Netflix

Stephen King is responsible for some of the most iconic stories in horror. Part of what makes his prolific work memorable is how many times Hollywood has adapted his stories into movies and TV shows over the decades, with many becoming all-time classics. While King himself has mixed feelings about these projects — loving some and hating others — there's one notorious flop that's worth checking out on Netflix. There, the 2022 remake of "Firestarter" has recently found an audience, shooting into the top 10 on the streamer's most-watched movies list.

The original "Firestarter" film, for those unfamiliar, was released in 1984 and starred a young Drew Barrymore as Charlie, a little girl who has pyrokinetic powers, thanks to sketchy medical experiments on her parents. The 2022 remake stars Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Charlie and was produced by Blumhouse, the horror studio responsible for modern classics like "Get Out," "Insidious," and "The Black Phone." This version of "Firestarter" was lambasted by critics to the tune of a 10% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and our own critic found smoke where there should be fire, too. But audiences were more kind to it, and that's held true as the flick landed on Netflix, where it quickly took itself to the top of the charts.

With Stephen King adaptations hotter than ever — the HBO Max series "It: Welcome to Derry" has met with rave reviews – now is the perfect time to hit Netflix and check out this underappreciated film.