All The Major DC Comics Villains In Absolute Batman (So Far)

"Absolute Batman" has hit the comic book world like a bat-shaped battle axe. Created by writer Scott Snyder and artist Nick Dragotta, it's a bold, brawny re-imagining of the classic Batman mythos that challenges everything you know about the Caped Crusader. DC Comics published "Absolute Batman" #1 in October 2024 and it became its bestselling comic book of that year – and it's still going strong.

The Absolute Universe is a brand-new continuity cleaved from the mainline DC Universe. The evil despot Darkseid warped this reality to bend towards chaos and injustice; the DC Universe's greatest superheroes are now underdogs with new origins. Superman grew up on the doomed planet Krypton, Wonder Woman was raised in Hell instead of Themyscira, and Batman is an engineer whose working class parents were never shot in Crime Alley. No longer a billionaire playboy, "Absolute Batman" envisions the Dark Knight as a bone-breaking hero of the streets, fighting the wealthy elites who have turned Gotham City into their twisted playground.

But Batman isn't alone in Gotham City, and "Absolute Batman" has revamped and revitalized the supervillains who make up his legendary rogues gallery. While some villains closely resemble their original counterparts, others are nearly unrecognizable, with striking new character designs and surprising ties to Bruce Wayne's past. Pull up your red hoods and strap into the new Batmobile, because we are going to talk about every major villain who has appeared in "Absolute Batman" so far.