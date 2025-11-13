The Incredibly Weird Universe Of Failed Oz Adaptations

"The Wizard of Oz," the iconic 1939 film adaptation of the 1900 novel by L. Frank Baum, continues to draw audiences almost a century later. But outside of the "Wicked" movies, the second of which hits theaters on November 21, other cinematic takes of Oz have mostly been like, well, a scarecrow without a brain or a tin man without a heart. In other words, they haven't been good. To get the full picture of weird Oz adaptations, check out the video above.

One of the earliest, and best known, is 1978's "The Wiz." It was a popular Broadway show that reimagined 'The Wizard of Oz" with an all-black cast in an urban setting. However, the movie wasn't nearly as successful, despite being helmed by Sidney Lumet, the acclaimed director of "Dog Day Afternoon" and "Network," and starring Richard Pryor as the Wizard, Michael Jackson as the Scarecrow, and Diana Ross as Dorothy. Though people loved the music and it has since gained a strong following, critics hated it at the time and audiences didn't come.

Another unsuccessful Oz movie was 1985's "Return to Oz." An underappreciated movie on Disney+, "Return to Oz" was a surprisingly dark unofficial follow-up to the 1939 movie that also adapted some of the later Oz books. Between the electroshock therapy, the Tin Man and Cowardly Lion being turned to stone, and the head-changing princess, the movie was deemed way too traumatic for children and flopped at the box office.