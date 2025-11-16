A Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Star Auditioned For A Friends Role Multiple Times

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" debuted in 1999 and quickly became one of the best crime shows of all time. That same year, sitcom juggernaut "Friends" launched its sixth season, where it was already among the most beloved TV comedies ever made. But both shows might have looked very different, according to "SVU" star Mariska Hargitay. She revealed in 2025 that she auditioned for the role of Monica Geller back in the early '90s. In fact, she says she auditioned more than once, testing for the role years before her shot at "SVU."

"I tested for 'Friends' so many times," Hargitay said while appearing on the "Good Hang" podcast hosted by Amy Poehler. The eventual "SVU" star says that, during that point in her career, she believed her future was anywhere but in a police drama. Hargitay was leaning more towards lighthearted productions.

Her mid-90s filmography speaks to her desire, with appearances in episodes of "Seinfeld," "The Single Guy," and "Ellen," among others. "I always thought that I would end up being on a sitcom or doing comedy," Hargitay said. If she had gotten the part of Monica Geller, it almost certainly would have cemented her comedy career, and fundamentally altered her trajectory in Hollywood.

Ultimately, of course, it was "Masters of the Universe" star Courtney Cox who got the role, reportedly requesting the role of Monica after being offered the part of Rachel Green. Green later went to Jennifer Aniston.