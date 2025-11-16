A Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Star Auditioned For A Friends Role Multiple Times
"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" debuted in 1999 and quickly became one of the best crime shows of all time. That same year, sitcom juggernaut "Friends" launched its sixth season, where it was already among the most beloved TV comedies ever made. But both shows might have looked very different, according to "SVU" star Mariska Hargitay. She revealed in 2025 that she auditioned for the role of Monica Geller back in the early '90s. In fact, she says she auditioned more than once, testing for the role years before her shot at "SVU."
"I tested for 'Friends' so many times," Hargitay said while appearing on the "Good Hang" podcast hosted by Amy Poehler. The eventual "SVU" star says that, during that point in her career, she believed her future was anywhere but in a police drama. Hargitay was leaning more towards lighthearted productions.
Her mid-90s filmography speaks to her desire, with appearances in episodes of "Seinfeld," "The Single Guy," and "Ellen," among others. "I always thought that I would end up being on a sitcom or doing comedy," Hargitay said. If she had gotten the part of Monica Geller, it almost certainly would have cemented her comedy career, and fundamentally altered her trajectory in Hollywood.
Ultimately, of course, it was "Masters of the Universe" star Courtney Cox who got the role, reportedly requesting the role of Monica after being offered the part of Rachel Green. Green later went to Jennifer Aniston.
Comedy nearly cost Mariska Hargitay her career-defining role
As Mariska Hargitay revealed to Amy Poehler, her career almost went the way of comedy. The future Detective Olivia Benson looked eagerly for roles in sitcoms during the 1990s. In fact, her interest in comedy almost stopped her from landing her career-defining role on "Law & Order: SVU." While making an on-stage appearance at an event for the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, Hargitay recounted how the role of Benson came her way, and how she was nearly swayed out of auditioning.
According to Hargitay, when she was first told about the role by her agent, she was told it probably wasn't a good fit. "When I got the audition for 'SVU,' my manager called me and he goes, 'listen, I got a script for you, I don't think you're gonna like it, it's very dark.' And I understood why he said that because ... I was leaning towards comedy at the time." But once she was told more about the series, the actress wasn't turned off, but intrigued. "Then I read 'SVU' — it was called 'Sex Crimes' at the time — and I was like, sold, done, I knew it was my part. ... I loved it, it was so right, I never wanted anything more."
Hargitay, who holds an oddly specific "Law & Order" record, auditioned hard for the part of Benson, and eventually got the job. It's a role that has not only made her career, it changed her life forever.